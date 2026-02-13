Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees make key decision on former Padres first-round pick ahead of spring training

The New York Yankees have made a roster move ahead of spring training, parting ways with a former San Diego Padres first-round draft pick.

By Alexander Rosquez

Aaron Boone manager.
© Getty ImagesAaron Boone manager.

As the New York Yankees prepared for the start of spring training in Florida, the organization made a roster decision that emphasizes the competitive nature of camp. With pitchers and catchers due to report soon, the Yankees opted to move on from a once‑highly regarded prospect.

Right‑hander Justin Lange was the San Diego Padres’ first‑round compensation pick in 2020, selected 34th overall out of high school. He was considered one of the more promising young arms in baseball and was involved in a notable trade before the 2022 season when the Padres dealt him to the Yankees in exchange for former Yankees slugger Luke Voit.

However, injuries have plagued Lange throughout his four years in New York’s system. After missing the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury, he managed just nine appearances for the Yankees’ rookie and Low-A affiliates last year. According to the official transactions log, Lange was released on Wednesday.

Career overview and struggles

In total, Lange has made 51 minor-league appearances, pitching 153 1/3 innings with a 5.51 ERA. He has recorded 221 strikeouts, but control issues have been a concern, with 6.7 walks per nine innings. Once ranked as high as No. 7 on MLB Pipeline’s Padres prospect list, injuries have gradually diminished his standing.

New York's coaching group weighs important pitching moves for the upcoming season. Al Bello/Getty Images

New York’s coaching group weighs important pitching moves for the upcoming season. Al Bello/Getty Images

Despite the setbacks, Lange is only 24 years old. If he can prove his health and find an opportunity with another organization, he could still showcase the skills that made him a first-round pick.

For the Yankees, the move underscores the difficult choices teams make each spring as they trim rosters and focus on players best positioned to help in the upcoming season.

