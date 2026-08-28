NY Yankees’ George Lombard Jr. reaches unwanted franchise record during recent slump

George Lombard Jr.’s early struggles in the New York Yankees system have hit a new low, as the top prospect's recent slump has reached an unwanted franchise record.

One of the top Triple-A prospects the fanbase clamored to see in the majors this season was George Lombard Jr. His stellar play in MiLB made him look like a ready-made impact player for the stretch run. However, a dismal defensive week culminated in an unwanted franchise record following his recent slump with the New York Yankees.

Lombard Jr. became the first Yankee since 1915 to commit an error in six consecutive games. The defensive struggles reached a tipping point against the Houston Astros, as he made a costly misplay in every game of the series, extending a streak that began against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Through his first 20 big-league games, Lombard Jr. hasn’t provided the expected offensive spark either. He is batting .264 with two home runs, six RBIs, 12 runs scored, and 19 hits while striking out 22 times, leaving his WAR at 0.9.

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Meanwhile, the Yankees are juggling additional roster decisions, including Aaron Judge’s status as the captain aims to bypass a minor-league rehab assignment and return directly to the MLB lineup.

Six errors in the last six games for Lombard Jr. pic.twitter.com/B8UbguML8H — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 28, 2026

Is Lombard Jr.’s roster spot in jeopardy?

Addressing the rookie’s recent struggles, manager Aaron Boone discussed how the Yankees plan to handle Lombard Jr.’s playing time moving forward as the team battles down the stretch.

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“Over time, I think he’s going to be really steady. … I expect this to be a bump or a little blip on the radar. That’s my hope,” Boone told reporters following the team’s 5-1 series-finale loss to the Astros.

Lombard Jr. addresses defensive slump

Facing growing frustration from the fan base, Lombard Jr. addressed his defensive missteps directly following Thursday’s loss, as he reached six games recording an error in the regular season.

“Going to have to bounce back and be better. Can’t keep having my pitchers have to get extra outs,” Lombard Jr. said after the 5-1 defeat to Houston. Now, there is expectation on what the player will do to bounce back from this defensive slump, and the next challenge will be the Boston Red Sox.

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