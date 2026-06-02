NY Mets could face major Freddy Peralta decision if struggles continue

Freddy Peralta could become a key trade candidate if the Mets continue to struggle, raising questions about New York's plans before the deadline.

The New York Mets entered the 2026 season expecting to contend in the National League after acquiring ace Freddy Peralta during the offseason. Instead, the club has struggled to meet expectations, leading to growing speculation about what direction the organization could take if it falls further out of the playoff race.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Peralta could emerge as a trade candidate if New York’s disappointing season continues. “If the Mets continue to falter and fall further back in the race, they could look to move whatever pieces they can, starting with ace Freddy Peralta, who is headed for free agency after the season,” Feinsand wrote.

The possibility represents a dramatic shift from the Mets’ original plans. Peralta was acquired to strengthen the front of the rotation and help push the club toward championship contention.

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However, with the right‑hander set to become a free agent after the season and no extension in place, New York may eventually have to evaluate whether retaining him remains the best long‑term option, especially as manager Carlos Mendoza is confident Nolan McLean can quickly turn around his recent struggles.

Freddy Peralta’s future with the Mets could become a major storyline if New York’s struggles continue. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Peralta’s contract situation adds uncertainty

When the Mets traded for Peralta, there was an expectation that the partnership could extend beyond a single season. The veteran right-hander brought top-of-the-rotation experience and immediately became one of the most important pieces of the pitching staff.

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As the season moves into June, no contract extension has been finalized, increasing the chance that Peralta becomes a trade‑deadline target if the Mets decide to sell. He’s posted a 3–4 record with a 3.55 ERA in 12 starts, along with 66 innings, 68 strikeouts, and a 1.30 WHIP, numbers that make him one of the most appealing arms on the market.

Mets still hoping to avoid difficult trade deadline decisions

Despite the speculation, New York is unlikely to rush into any major roster moves. Given the organization’s payroll, expectations, and preseason ambitions, the front office will likely wait as long as possible before deciding whether to buy or sell.

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The Mets could still explore a long-term extension with Peralta if they believe he fits into their future plans. For now, though, the mere possibility of discussing a trade involving one of their top pitchers highlights how far the season has drifted from the organization’s original expectations.