Aaron Boone rejects looming ‘June swoon’ narrative as NY Yankees turn calendar

The New York Yankees are marching into June on the heels of a dominant regular-season opening stretch, but the specter of the franchise's historical "June swoon" narrative has already forced manager Aaron Boone to weigh in on the team's looming calendar test.

Every team hits a rough patch over the course of a 162-game grind, but for the New York Yankees, the month of June has become a psychological hurdle. Following an impressive 36-24 start through April and May, the Bronx Bombers have already started the month on the wrong foot, forcing manager Aaron Boone to answer tough questions about the team’s looming ‘June swoon’ narrative.

“We sucked last June for two weeks. But there are factors in that. You don’t get to pick when you’re the most whole throughout the year. Had we been a little different in June, it wouldn’t have happened like that. It’s all annoying,“ Boone told reporters when pressed on the team’s historical calendar struggles.

Though the season hasn’t even reached its midway point, the pressure is already mounting in the Bronx after the Yankees dropped their series opener to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.

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Beyond the superstitious panic surrounding the calendar flip, anxiety is also high regarding the health of Aaron Judge, especially after Boone provided a murky injury update on the superstar slugger following his multi-game absence from the lineup.

Aaron Boone #17 of the Yankees walks back to the dugout.

What has happened in the last months of June?

Over the last few seasons, June has consistently served as the turning point where the wheels begin to wobble for New York. Despite entering the month well above .500, the Yankees have developed a nasty habit of losing their shape during the back half of June, a collapse that defined both their 2022 and 2024 campaigns. Here is a breakdown of how those past summer slides unfolded:

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2022 season:The Yankees stormed out to a blistering 49–17 start, drawing widespread comparisons to the historic 1998 championship squad. Right on cue, the summer heat hit, and the team plummeted into a miserable stretch of sub-.500 baseball that nearly erased a seemingly insurmountable division lead.

2024 season: The Yankees looked like the best team in baseball through mid-June, sitting comfortably at 50–22. Almost instantly, the offense went ice-cold during a horrific 5–15 stretch over the next three weeks, while the starting rotation’s ERA ballooned past 6.00 and the bottom of the order became a complete black hole.

The upcoming challenges ahead for the Yanks in June

To gauge whether the Yankees can finally buck this trend or if history is bound to repeat itself, let’s break down the grueling gauntlet that awaits them over the rest of the month:

Home Stand: Yankee Stadium June 2-4: Cleveland Guardians June 5-7: Boston Red Sox

Road Trip: Ohio & Canada June 8-10: @ Cleveland Guardians June 12-14: @ Toronto Blue Jays

Home Stand: Chicago & Cincinnati June 16-18: Chicago White Sox June 19-21: Cincinnati Reds

Road Trip: Michigan June 22-23: @ Detroit Tigers

(Note: The team has scheduled off-days on June 1, 11, and 15).

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