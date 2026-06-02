NY Mets’ Sean Manaea believes he threw his ‘best sweeper of the season’ against Mariners

New York Mets left-hander Sean Manaea has been grinding to give his ballclub quality frames in the starting rotation, and following Monday’s outing against the Seattle Mariners, the veteran southpaw offered a candid self-assessment of his performance on the mound.

After stringing together a brief run of success, the New York Mets fell flat in their series finale against the Seattle Mariners. Despite the frustrating outcome, left-hander Sean Manaea managed to find a silver lining, claiming he threw his absolute best sweeper of the year during the outing.

“Throwing it hard and selling it has been really key. The strikeout to Raley, that’s probably the best sweeper I’ve thrown all year,” Manaea told reporters after the tight 3-2 loss to Seattle.

It has been a winding road for Manaea, who wasn’t a locked-in fixture for the starting rotation when the season began. Manager Carlos Mendoza initially believed he had enough rotation depth to get by, but a string of early-season pitching woes quickly forced the skipper to alter his plans.

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Meanwhile, the Mets face a looming, high-stakes decision regarding Freddy Peralta’s role if the rotation’s collective struggles continue. It’s the exact type of volatile roster environment Manaea has had to navigate all year while trying to stabilize a pitching staff that currently sits at a disappointing 26-33.

Sean Manaea #59 of the New York Mets poses for a photo.

Manaea’s performance in the regular season

Manaea’s regular-season performance with the Mets has been a bit of a bumpy ride, though his most recent outing provided a much-needed silver lining. After leaning heavily on a bulk-relief role to start the year, Manaea’s overall numbers reflect some consistency struggles, though his underlying strikeout metrics remain solid.

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Manaea’s stats this season so far:

Games Pitched (G): 13

Record (W-L): 0–1

Earned Run Average (ERA): 5.08

Innings Pitched (IP): 39.0

Strikeouts (SO): 42

WHIP: 1.46

Strikeouts Per 9 Innings (SO/9): 9.69

As Manaea actively tweaks his arsenal for better results, the Mets are desperately searching for a spark to salvage their season and chip away at a sub-.500 record before the summer gets away from them.