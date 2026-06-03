Bo Bichette answers to criticism from doubters, validates NY Mets’ high-stakes gamble

Bo Bichette and the New York Mets are finally proving why their high-stakes gamble on the shortstop was a top priority during the offseason.

The New York Mets are fighting to dig themselves out of an early-season hole. Following a brief flash of success before dropping the series opener to the Seattle Mariners on June 1, shortstop Bo Bichette—62 games into his tenure—finally answered the mounting criticism surrounding his prolonged offensive slump in Queens.

In the series finale against Seattle, Bichette reminded everyone why the Mets made a high-stakes gamble to acquire him, turning in his first four-hit performance with the club and the 19th of his career. It marked a familiar flash of brilliance for the infielder, who racked up five such multi-hit games with the Toronto Blue Jays last season.

Entering the matinee mired in a brutal 0-for-16 skid, Bichette broke out of his funk in a big way, going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and three RBIs. His clutch production provided the exact offensive punch the Mets needed to secure the victory and keep chasing a .500 record.

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Manager Carlos Mendoza has fiercely backed his shortstop amid the early-season struggles, and that patience is finally paying dividends. Now, the Flushing faithful are hoping this breakout performance keeps him locked in for the stretch ahead as the Mets look to improve upon their 27-35 record.

Bo Bichette entered today in an 0-for-16 funk.



He's 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI.



Baseball. pic.twitter.com/rNJqafRFEm — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 3, 2026

Reactions to Bichette’s breakout performance

Mendoza was quick to praise his shortstop’s resilience after Wednesday’s victory over the Mariners. “Hopefully, now, he continues to get results and he gets going here. I feel like this guy has been very unlucky, I hate to say it. He’s a good hitter,” Mendoza told reporters during his postgame press conference.

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Bichette also expressed immense relief after finally snapping his cold streak in front of the home crowd. “That’s all I want, is to help the team win,” Bichette told SNY in a walk-off interview on the field.

Bichette’s season outlook in flushing

Getting another high-profile bat going is crucial for a Mets lineup that already features superstar Juan Soto performing at an MVP caliber. If Bichette can carry this newfound confidence forward, it completely transforms the dynamic of the offense, though it remains no secret that his overall seasonal numbers still have a long way to go to meet expectations.

Games played: 62

At-Bats: 248

AVG: .226

OPS: .590

Hits: 56

Home runs (HR): 5

RBI: 31

Stolen bases (SB): 1

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