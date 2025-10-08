NY Yankees star Aaron Judge delivers emphatic statement on his home run against the Blue Jays

Aaron Judge emerged as the hero of the night for the New York Yankees in Game 3 against the Toronto Blue Jays. His performance was crucial in securing a victory that kept the Yankees’ hopes alive in the American League Division Series against a formidable opponent.

Following a towering home run—a hallmark of Judge’s season—the slugger was asked if this was the most important homer of his career to date. The homer carried significant weight for the Yankees in the series and held deep emotional value for the fan base.

Judge responded emphatically to the question. “Probably my biggest home run was my first one in the big leagues. No matter what happened after that day, I can say I hit a homer in the big leagues,“ Judge shared with the media after his pivotal homer against the Blue Jays.

With the Yankees now poised to potentially extend the series, standout performances akin to Judge’s are anticipated from other marquee players on the roster. For instance, Giancarlo Stanton has yet to find his stride in this postseason.

Manager Aaron Boone praises Judge’s impact after game-tying homer

After a pivotal home run that leveled the playing field against the Blue Jays, Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the media, emphasizing how Judge seized the moment to bolster the team’s pursuit of victory in Game 3.

“He’s the real deal. As beloved a player as I’ve ever been around by his teammates. They all admire him, look up to him, respect him, want his approval. And that’s just a credit to who Aaron is and how he goes about things,“ Boone expressed regarding Judge.

If Judge maintains his stellar performance throughout the remainder of the series, the Yankees stand a solid chance of staging a comeback. Nevertheless, contributions from other key players, such as Giancarlo Stanton, will be crucial as the team strives to showcase its best form in the postseason.

