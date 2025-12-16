MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly show “genuine interest” in signing a player from last season

As of the time you’re reading this article, the New York Yankees have yet to announce a significant addition to their roster for the upcoming season. They have re-signed Amed Rosario and brought in an international player, but the much-anticipated rumored signings have not materialized. Naturally, the fanbase has high expectations, eager for a World Series title in 2026.

According to a report by Chris Kirschner from The Athletic, the Yankees are exhibiting “genuine interest” in Luke Weaver, who is open to returning. Following an impressive season in 2025, Weaver could become a strategic re-signing for the Yankees as they approach the 2026 MLB season.

In 2024, Weaver posted remarkable stats that played a key role in helping the Yankees reach the World Series. Although the team fell short against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Weaver’s performance endeared him to the fanbase and forged a special connection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a shift in his 2025 season performance, Weaver’s potential re-signing is met with mixed reactions among fans. However, the recent report has stirred anticipation regarding the Yankees’ eventual decision.

Luke Weaver #30 of the New York Yankees reacts.

Advertisement

Considerations surrounding Weaver’s potential Yankees reunion

The report highlights the Yankees’ interest in reuniting with the right-handed pitcher. Yet, another source suggests there might be considerations affecting Weaver’s potential return to the franchise.

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees weigh Michael King reunion as AL East rivals intensify pitching race

MLB insider Bryan Hoch conveyed insights about Weaver’s situation with the Yankees. He noted, “Never say never, but Weaver was irked late in the season due to some mechanical adjustments they were pushing on him related to pitch-tipping. It seemed like he was overwhelmed with thoughts about various checkpoints instead of just focusing on executing the next pitch.”

Advertisement

Is Weaver truly interested in re-joining the Yankees?

Hoch further divulged that Weaver might be contemplating different aspects of his MLB future, saying, “He expressed interest in finding a place where he could attempt being a starter again, akin to Clay Holmes. If that’s his primary focus, it’s unlikely to be in the Bronx.“

With the Yankees’ plans for the forthcoming season still up in the air, the fanbase might be hoping that Weaver can have a more significant impact on the roster, as the margin for error narrows for the next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement