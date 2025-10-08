Blue Jays’ manager John Schneider gets real on NY Yankees star Aaron Judge’s 100 MPH home run

If there is a team that exemplifies resilience, it is the New York Yankees. Led by Aaron Judge, the Yankees triumphed over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3, reigniting their American League Championship Series hopes.

The Yankees were in a similar position against the Boston Red Sox in the previous round, losing the first game before rallying to win the series 2-1. Now, facing the Blue Jays, the anticipation is high for the Bronx Bombers to even the series.

After the game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider was questioned about Judge’s game-changing home run, which left the park at 100 MPH. “Hopefully he gets a bad night’s sleep and has some bad food tonight or something like that. Give him credit, man, that was a ridiculous swing,” Schneider said with a touch of humor to the media.

Judge’s impact this season has been extraordinary, and the Yankees are counting on him to lead them as they face obstacles and challenges in Game 4 on Wednesday. They hope to continue their resurgence against the Blue Jays and advance further in the series.

Schneider’s thoughts ahead of Game 4

Schneider didn’t just comment on Aaron Judge’s home run; he also issued a crucial message about the pivotal upcoming game that could define everything for the Blue Jays against the Yankees.

“I have all the confidence in the world in these guys showing up tomorrow ready to go,” Schneider expressed regarding the expectations for the Blue Jays to maintain their advantage in the series and advance to the ALCS.

Schneider’s strategy for Game 4 lineup

Although it was too early to provide a definitive answer on Tuesday night, the Blue Jays manager hinted at his strategy, sparking debate among the fan base about which players might take the field against the Yankees in Game 4.

“Everyone’s available; I’m just not exactly sure who’s going to start yet…” Schneider shared with the media. With this uncertainty, all eyes are set on the decisions to be made by Wednesday night.

