NY Yankees could accelerate Gerrit Cole’s return amid rotation concerns

Yankees manager Aaron Boone hinted Gerrit Cole could return sooner than expected as New York deals with growing rotation concerns.

The New York Yankees could bring Gerrit Cole back to the major league rotation sooner than expected. After recovering from Tommy John surgery, the veteran ace is nearing the end of his rehab assignment, and manager Aaron Boone, who recently outlined Cole’s rehab plan, said the team is now deciding whether Cole needs another minor league start before returning to New York.

“We’ll see,” Boone said before the Yankees faced the Toronto Blue Jays, according to ESPN. “We’re kind of talking about that here today, tomorrow, and we’ll make a call one way or the other.”

The Yankees improved to 29-19 after a 7-6 win over Toronto, while the Blue Jays fell to 21-26. With injuries continuing to affect the rotation, Cole’s return could give New York an important boost heading into a tough stretch of the season.

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Cole getting close to Yankees comeback

Recent roster moves increased speculation that Cole could return this week. The Yankees optioned Elmer Rodriguez to Triple-A, leaving an open spot in the rotation for Friday’s series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Aaron Boone #17 of the Yankees relieves starting pitcher Gerrit Cole #45. Elsa/Getty Images

“He looks really good,” Boone said. “His last start was mostly excellent.” The 35-year-old has posted a 5.28 ERA during rehab, but the Yankees have focused more on his velocity and pitch count as he builds back toward full strength.

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Yankees rotation dealing with more injury concerns

Cole’s possible return comes at an important time for New York’s pitching staff. Max Fried recently went on the injured list with an elbow issue, while Carlos Rodon is still trying to regain consistency after returning earlier this month.

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Even without Cole for most of the season, the Yankees rotation has remained one of the best in baseball. Boone said the right-hander has already checked many of the boxes needed before returning to MLB action. Whenever Cole officially returns, it will be his first major league appearance since Game 4 of the 2024 World Series.