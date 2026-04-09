NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza explains why team is not using a 6-man rotation yet

The New York Mets are sticking with their current pitching plan despite some early struggles, and manager Carlos Mendoza made it clear the team is not ready to move to a six-man rotation. For now, the focus is on keeping things stable.

“It’s just keeping guys with their routines,” Mendoza said, according to MLB.com. “If we need to go that route, we will go. But right now, we are not planning on going to a six-man… it’s still early.”

Even with mixed results from the rotation, the Mets believe their current group gives them enough to stay competitive without making a change this early in the season. And while Manaea admitted frustration after being bumped from the rotation, the team remains confident in its current setup.

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Stability over early changes

Instead of adding another starter, the Mets are keeping Sean Manaea in a long-relief role. This allows him to stay ready without changing the structure of the rotation.

Manager Carlos Mendoza #64 of the Mets takes the ball from pitcher Kodai Senga. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Mendoza also showed confidence in his pitchers, even after some tough outings. Rather than making quick changes, the team prefers to let its starters adjust and improve over time.

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Keeping options open moving forward

Although the Mets are not using a six-man rotation now, the idea has not been ruled out. It could still happen later in the season, especially during busy stretches.

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For now, the plan is simple: stay consistent, trust the current group, and adjust only if necessary. The Mets want to give their pitchers time to settle before making any major decisions.