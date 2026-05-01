NY Yankees’ Carlos Rodon impresses in second rehab start but remains uncertain about return timeline

After the New York Yankees received an update on Gerrit Cole following his latest rehab start, the focus shifted to Carlos Rodon, who delivered an encouraging performance in his second rehab outing with Double-A Somerset. As the left-hander works his way back from injury, his outing marked another important step forward, though questions remain about when he will officially return to the major league rotation.

According to SNY, Rodon said he’s “not sure” what the next steps in his rehab process will be, even as he continues trending toward a return. “I feel close… Obviously, I want to be pitching for my boys up there and trying to win ball games. I’m ready when they tell me they need me.”

Rodon threw 75 pitches (51 strikes) across 5.1 innings, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out eight batters. The outing builds on his previous rehab appearance and reinforces that the veteran left-hander is nearing full readiness, even if the Yankees are not rushing the process.

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Rodon flashes dominance with improved command and strikeout ability

Rodon looked sharp from the outset, striking out four batters across the first two innings, including the side in the second. His fastball command and ability to generate swings and misses were particularly noticeable, signaling that his stuff is returning to form.

Carlos Rodon pitched into the sixth inning and struck out 8️⃣ batters in his second MLB rehab start.



5.1 IP, 5 H, 0 BB, 8 K

75 pitches | 51 strikes pic.twitter.com/lYeUIGm2C4 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 1, 2026

Although he allowed a leadoff home run in the fifth inning, Rodon responded effectively, limiting further damage and finishing his outing with confidence. His ability to recover within innings and maintain composure reflects the experience that has made him a key piece of the Yankees’ rotation when healthy.

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Yankees remain patient as return decision approaches

Despite the strong performance, manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees are expected to remain cautious with Rodon’s timeline. With enough pitching depth to manage the rotation, the organization is prioritizing a complete buildup rather than accelerating his return.

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Rodon will likely make at least one more rehab start before a final decision is made. If his progress continues without setbacks, his return could provide a significant boost to the Yankees as they look to maintain consistency moving forward.