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NY Yankees receive encouraging news on Gerrit Cole after he reaches 95 MPH in latest rehab start

Gerrit Cole reached 95 mph in his third rehab outing, giving the New York Yankees another positive sign as the ace moves closer to returning from elbow surgery.

Gerrit Cole reacts after giving up a hit.
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesGerrit Cole reacts after giving up a hit.

The New York Yankees continue to receive encouraging signs from Gerrit Cole, who took another step forward in his recovery during his third rehab outing on Wednesday with Double-A Somerset, after the team made a rehab decision on him to greenlight another start.

Cole threw 5.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits while striking out three across 60 pitches. The 35-year-old also touched 95 mph on the radar gun, showing continued progress in his buildup while refining his secondary pitches in game action.

“I just generally enjoy the rhythm of it. I think it keeps the tempo of the delivery kind of upbeat and fluid, Cole said, via reporter Greg Johnson on X, while discussing his adjusted over-the-head windup developed during his rehab process with Yankees staff.

The right-hander, working his way back from Tommy John surgery last March, remains on track as the Yankees maintain one of the strongest starts in baseball with a 20-11 record and first place in the AL East.

Cole continues steady progress as Yankees monitor rotation options

Cole’s latest outing builds on shorter rehab appearances over the past few weeks, signaling a gradual but consistent ramp-up toward a potential return to the Yankees rotation later this season. The right-hander has also emphasized improved comfort with his changeup, one of the key weapons he has been sharpening during his recovery.

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Meanwhile, fellow Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon is also moving forward in his rehab assignment. According to the Somerset Patriots on X, The @Yankees are currently scheduling for LHP Carlos Rodón to continue his @MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Thursday, April 30.” His progression adds another layer of optimism for a rotation already performing at a high level.

Yankees could further strengthen elite pitching staff

With the Yankees already leading the AL East, the potential return of both Cole and Rodon could significantly deepen an already strong rotation. The organization is expected to remain cautious with both pitchers, but their respective rehab progress suggests reinforcements could arrive sooner rather than later.

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A fully healthy rotation would give New York one of the most complete pitching staffs in baseball, reinforcing its status as a legitimate contender as the season progresses.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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