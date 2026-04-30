Orioles hit two grand slams vs Astros: How many times has Baltimore gotten two or more in a single game?

Adley Rutschman and Jeremiah Jackson hit two grand slams as the Baltimore Orioles thrashed the Houston Astros. However, the story here is not the win, it’s the fact that hitting two grand slams in a single game is not something easily achieved.

However, the Orioles have done this a handful of times. They also did it on August 14th, 1998 where both grand slams were hit by Chris Hoiles. In June 26, 1970, Hall of Famer Frank Robinson also hit back-to-back grand slams. The first time they did it was back in May 9, 1961, with Jim Gentile hitting two grand slams in the first two innings vs Twins. Two players also hit grand slams in the same game in 2015.

Hence, this is the first time since 2015 that two different players have hit grand slams in the same game for the Orioles. Hence, they etched their names in the history books of the O’s at the Astros expense.

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How many times has a team hit two grand slams in the same MLB game?

The Yankees have done it (1936), as well as the Red Sox (1939, 1946, 1999, 2003), Orioles (1961, 1970, 1998, 2015, 2026), Braves (1966), Tigers (1968), White Sox (1995), Cardinals (1999), and Nationals (2009).

Fernando Tatis Sr. pulled off the impossible in 1999: two grand slams in one inning. Absolutely wild 🤯pic.twitter.com/0nfXNjoi1d — Sports Highlights Digest (@SportsDigestHQ) November 26, 2025

The most iconic game on this feature was in 1999. Fernando Tatis Sr. hit two grand slams in just one inning. That feat has never been replicated. Another record that hasn’t been matched is the Yankees hitting three grand slams in a single game against the Athletics in 2011.

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What is a grand slam in baseball?

A grand slam is a home run hit when all three bases are loaded, hence it results in four runs scored. This is the maximum possible in a single play. On average, a grand slam occurs once every 1,219 at-bats in the MLB. As of April 2026, there have been 24 grand slams so far this season.