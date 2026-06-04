NY Yankees are reportedly targeting Astros’ Isaac Paredes as their best option at third base

The New York Yankees are already generating significant buzz as potential buyers ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline. According to recent reports, Houston Astros infielder Isaac Paredes has emerged as a primary target on New York's radar.

With the New York Yankees navigating what manager Aaron Boone describes as a delicate situation regarding Aaron Judge, the Bronx Bombers are already looking ahead to the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes has emerged as a potential target.

According to ESPN‘s Jeff Passan, Paredes is a primary option for the Yankees as they survey the market for third base upgrades. The Astros infielder is putting together a strong campaign, producing 23 runs and 49 hits in 206 at-bats, making him a highly coveted asset for the Yanks as the midsummer deadline approaches.

With Ryan McMahon underperforming at the hot corner during the regular season, the Yankees have been forced to shuffle the deck, leaning on guys like Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero out of position to plug the defensive hole.

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Ahead of the annual “June swoon” narrative that Boone has publicly addressed, the fanbase is trying to keep things in perspective to avoid hitting the panic button, especially considering the Yankees still sit in a comfortable position with a strong 37-25 record.

Isaac Paredes #15 of the Houston Astros bats.

Yankees’ reported players to be target in the trade deadline

While the New York franchise has established itself as one of the most consistent teams in the American League, the front office knows the roster will need reinforcements to survive the grueling regular-season stretch and lock down a prime postseason seed.

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To that end, a pair of high-profile catchers have also been reportedly linked to the Yankees ahead of the deadline: Adley Rutschman and Ryan Jeffers. While a handful of other targets have been rumored to be on New York’s radar, the front office has yet to officially confirm its interest in those players.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are looking to bounce back after dropping a hard-fought series to the Cleveland Guardians, losing two out of three. New York managed to salvage the series finale thanks to stellar performances from Trent Grisham and Jazz Chisholm Jr., the latter of whom recently made a bold World Series guarantee during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon.