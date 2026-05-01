Pete Alonso suggests Mets situation may not be what it seems

Pete Alonso remains optimistic about the talent within the New York Mets clubhouse despite their current struggles, reminding fans that it is still early in the season. Reflecting on his former team, he noted that the atmosphere was tough in previous years before they ultimately turned things around to shock the baseball world.

According to Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post, Alonso believes that a high level of talent eventually prevails, “I know they’re not playing well, but you look at 2024 — it was doom and gloom until it wasn’t. Then it was like we shocked the world. Everybody was like, ‘Well, we knew we were going to play better. We were too talented not to.’ It’s baseball. Crazy things happen.”.

Now wearing a different uniform in Baltimore, the power-hitting first baseman described his move to the Orioles as an “easy decision” for his MLB career. He highlighted that the values of the Baltimore organization align perfectly with his own values as a player, making the transition to his new American League home a seamless one.

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Is Pete Alonso’s form in Baltimore what the Mets are missing?

Alonso has maintained his reputation as one of the league’s premier power threats since arriving in Baltimore, providing 4 home runs and 13 RBI this season so far. His ability to drive in runs and clear the fences has helped keep his new club near the top of the AL East standings with 15-16.

Pete Alonso with a little Sammy Sosa hop after this homer pic.twitter.com/0ttaHLVzVx — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) April 29, 2026

The current situation for the Mets suggests they could certainly use a bat with Alonso’s pedigree to help spark an offense that has struggled with consistency throughout the first month. Losing a player capable of hitting 40 home runs a year leaves a massive hole in any lineup, especially for a team currently trying to fight its way out of the bottom of the NL East.

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While the Mets wait for their “shock the world” moment to arrive, Alonso is proving that his production remains elite regardless of the city he calls home. If the Queens residents continue to struggle with run production, the decision to let such a consistent power source depart will likely remain a major talking point for fans and analysts alike through 2026.