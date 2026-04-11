Pete Alonso calls performance ‘unacceptable’ amid slow start with Orioles

The early days of the 2026 season have not gone as planned for Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles, with the star slugger struggling to find rhythm at the plate. Expected to be a key offensive force, Alonso has instead become a focal point of concern as his numbers lag behind expectations.

“I mean, for me, it’s frustrating. I’m sure it is for everybody else,” Alonso admitted, according to Orioles on MASN. “I wish I could have been better, not just tonight, but many nights before… I expect more out of myself, and I know other people do as well, so it’s frustrating.”

Through his first 13 games in Baltimore, Alonso is batting just .176 with one home run and three RBIs, alongside 17 strikeouts. For a player known for his power and consistency, the early slump has not only impacted the lineup but also intensified scrutiny as the Orioles look to stay competitive.

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Alonso acknowledges mechanical and approach issues at the plate

Alonso did not shy away from identifying the root of his struggles, pointing directly to his approach and execution. Following a 6-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants, the veteran emphasized the need for better discipline and consistency in the strike zone.

Pete Alonso #25 of the Orioles reacts after striking out. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

“I need to execute better,” Alonso said. “I need to be more consistent, I need to do a better job of controlling the strike zone… when they come in the strike zone, I need to do a better job of putting it hard in play.”

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His candid self-assessment reflects a player aware of both the technical adjustments required and the expectations that come with his role. Despite the slow start, Alonso maintained confidence that improvement is inevitable.

Orioles remain patient as season still in early stages

While the numbers have been underwhelming, the Orioles understand the season is still in its infancy. Alonso’s track record suggests that a turnaround is likely, especially as he continues refining his timing and pitch recognition. “But for me, this is not my standard. Results-wise, it’s unacceptable for me, and I will be better. I know that. But yeah, it’s not fun,” Alonso added.

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With the series against San Francisco continuing, Baltimore will be counting on Alonso to rediscover his form and anchor the offense as the schedule progresses. For now, the focus remains on adjustments, patience, and trusting that the production will follow.