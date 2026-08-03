Andy Reid provides update on Chiefs WRs Xavier Worthy, Cyrus Allen after training camp injuries

The Kansas City Chiefs saw Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen suffer training camp injuries. Now, head coach Andy Reid has given an update on both wideouts.

The Kansas City Chiefs saw two of their prominent wideouts fall down to training camp injuries. Xavier Worthy and Cyrus Allen are hurt right now, and head coach Andy Reid has provided updates on both players.

Per Nate Taylor of ESPN, “Andy Reid said Xavier Worthy had a sprained shoulder. He expects Worthy & rookie Cyrus Allen to return to practice later this week.” This is incredibly good news for a team that was getting really slim at the WR room.

A sprained shoulder should heal relatively properly, so Worthy would be at 100% by the time Week 1 rolls around. Also, Cyrus Allen, who got injured on a special teams drill, suffered a shin bruise, so it was the best-case scenario for him.

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Should the Chiefs be on the lookout for a new WR?

The Chiefs definitely need a certified WR1 if there’s one available. Rashee Rice has shown glimpses of talent but between injuries and lack of discipline, he misses too many games. As for Worthy, he is talented but he is more of a gadget player. Allen is a rookie who has shown potential but not to the point to trust him entirely.

Tight end Travis Kelce #87

Then, there’s Travis Kelce. Even with Kelce getting support from Reid at training camp, the star tight end has been on the decline for a couple of years and he is not getting any younger. In fact, he’s been slowing down and is not as reliable as he once was. Therefore, Chiefs fans want the team to sign free agent WR Stefon Diggs.

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Cap space is a big blocker for Chiefs to go for a WR

The Kansas City Chiefs do not currently have the cap space to bring in a top-tier wide receiver, but general manager Brett Veach has clear paths to create it. As teams progress through 2026 training camps, OverTheCap trackers show the Chiefs possess just $3.84 million to $4.55 million in available functional cap space.

This is the lowest figure in the NFL, barely covering typical regular-season operational costs and injury replacements. Despite being tight against the ceiling, the front office has significant convertible contracts on the books. If Kansas City wants to pull off a blockbuster trade for a pass-catcher, it can pull from a pool of up to $60 million in restructure-ready money.