Padres GM AJ Preller makes major admission about potential retirement of Yu Darvish

At a time when the vast majority of MLB teams remain in the process of shaping their rosters, the San Diego Padres are waiting to see what may happen with one of their biggest stars. Yu Darvish has yet to make a decision regarding a potential retirement, and AJ Preller addressed the situation.

During a recent conversation with the media, the general manager was asked about what to expect from Darvish in the short term, and Preller himself confirmed that while there is still no final decision from the player, both sides are working together to reach an agreement.

“We’re working through the process with him. I’ve had a lot of conversations with Yu throughout the offseason. I think he’s been super clear with what’s important to him,” Preller said, per 97.3 The Fan. “…He’s been clear from the beginning that he’s not going to do something his heart isn’t in to.”

He also added: “We’ll continue to work through it, continue to hopefully have a little more clarity here as we go through the next couple weeks.” It will be a matter of waiting the next few days to finally learn the decision Darvish will make about his career.

Yu Darvish reacts after allowing a double on October 02, 2025 in Chicago.

How much could the Padres lose without Darvish?

Yu Darvish’s potential retirement would be a devastating blow to the San Diego Padres, stripping the rotation of its most experienced veteran and a vital clubhouse leader.

Despite a 2025 season marred by elbow injuries that limited him to just 15 starts, a 5.38 ERA, and 72 innings, Darvish remained the team’s tactical anchor, finishing the year with 2,075 career strikeouts and a presence that mentored younger arms like Dylan Cease and Michael King.

Losing him means forfeiting not just his unique seven-pitch repertoire, but also a massive portion of the rotation’s stability, as he was expected to anchor the staff alongside Joe Musgrove.

Financially, while his departure would technically free up roughly $43 million in remaining contract obligations, the loss of his “ace” pedigree and legendary work ethic leaves a void in San Diego that no amount of payroll flexibility can easily replace for the 2026 season.

