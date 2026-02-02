Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez explains why Travis Kelce could retire from the NFL

One of the biggest uncertainties surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the upcoming NFL season is whether they will have one of their biggest stars, Travis Kelce. Retirement rumors have surfaced in recent weeks, and one of the franchise’s legends, Tony Gonzalez, commented on the situation.

Tony Gonzalez, who interviewed Kelce on Christmas Day for Card Player, believes the tight end is genuinely conflicted. During that conversation, Kelce admitted, “I really don’t know,” when asked about returning for another season.

Gonzalez, who played 17 seasons in the NFL, understands the legacy Kelce has built and pointed out that, as he is about to get married and already owns three Super Bowl rings, he does not need football for money or fame. He also commented on the reality check the Chiefs faced after Patrick Mahomes’ injury.

Gonzalez compared Kelce’s situation to Jerry Rice, who played until the end because he needed football. He believes Kelce is dealing with doubts about whether he still wants to play, especially now that the Chiefs are no longer clear favorites. “It’s not fame, money, opportunities, Super Bowl rings, or records,” Gonzalez explained about the decision.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift.

Will Travis Kelce retire?

Everything seems to indicate that he will not retire immediately. There are signs that he will maintain ties to the NFL through commercial ventures, which would come into play if a retirement decision is made.

Amid this uncertainty, Kelce has continued to expand his off-field portfolio by becoming an investor in Sleep Number Corp., a partnership that includes national television commercials and digital content for social platforms.

After 13 legendary seasons, his 2025 performance proved he can still produce at a high level, although the question of whether he will return for a 14th year remains open.

Despite the poor NFL season the Chiefs had, Kelce’s individual performance was not disappointing. Even as the team missed the playoffs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, Kelce posted a strong 2025 season with 76 receptions, 851 receiving yards, and five touchdowns.

