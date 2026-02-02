Not Lionel Messi: Neymar’s young Brazilian teammate names his idol

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been widely regarded as the defining figures of the next generation of soccer, often considered among the greatest players in the history of the sport. Their influence has been so significant that even in Brazil, a country rich with legends such as Neymar, Pelé, Ronaldinho, and Ronaldo Nazário, younger players continue to look to either the Argentine or the Portuguese star as their primary inspiration.

In this case, one of Neymar’s Brazil teammates, young forward Endrick, made his preference clear. In an interview with L’Equipe, the Brazilian prospect openly expressed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo when discussing his role model. “Cristiano Ronaldo is my No. 1 idol. What I admire most is that at 40 years old, he’s still the hardest worker out of everyone else,” Endrick said.

In an era dominated by Messi and Ronaldo, it was the Portuguese superstar who left the strongest impression on Endrick. The striker also emphasized his identity as a traditional No. 9 amid ongoing debate about his position. “He’s close to retirement, but he’s still capable of playing for many more years. I hope he does,” the Brazilian added.

A product of Palmeiras’ academy, Endrick was signed by Real Madrid for €60 million at just 17 years old and was widely viewed as one of the brightest prospects of his generation. With a contract running through June 2030, the striker remained focused on gaining experience in Europe during his current stint with Olympique Lyon.

Endrick during a training session with Real Madrid.

Possibility of playing against Cristiano Ronaldo

Although he was not included in Carlo Ancelotti’s most recent Brazil call-ups, Endrick remained hopeful of one day sharing the World Cup stage with his idol. “Play against Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup? Ah, that would be wonderful. I hope it happens — and that we win,” he said.

For that scenario to become a reality, Endrick first needed to secure a place with Brazil. His loan move to Lyon appeared to be a crucial step in that process, as the forward began to receive consistent minutes and deliver strong performances in France.

Endrick appeared in four matches for Lyon, scoring four goals and adding one assist, while also earning two MVP awards in victories. The production represented a significant boost after limited opportunities earlier in the season.

The 2025–26 campaign marked Endrick’s second year under contract with Real Madrid, but just three appearances in the first six months left him on the fringes of Brazil’s plans with the 2026 World Cup approaching. As a result, he opted for a temporary move, joining Lyon on a six-month loan after the French club paid $1.17 million to Madrid, a decision he believed could help keep his international dream alive.

