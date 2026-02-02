Chiefs legend criticizes franchise over harsh reality following Patrick Mahomes’ ACL tear

The Kansas City Chiefs experienced an unexpected downturn this NFL season following a dominant dynasty led by Patrick Mahomes, a run that was abruptly halted when the star quarterback suffered an ACL tear. The injury not only altered the trajectory of the campaign, but also forced Kansas City to confront a much harsher reality about its immediate future.

That reality was underscored by Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez, who offered a candid assessment of his former team ahead of the upcoming offseason. When asked whether the Chiefs would remain true contenders in the 2026 season, Gonzalez stopped short of giving a confident endorsement.

Instead, Gonzalez warned that Kansas City faced a challenging road ahead. “It’s gonna be tough this offseason,” Gonzalez said, per DJ Siddiqi. “Who are they going to bring back with the cap money they got? They got to re-sign some players. They’re gonna have to cut some good players. (Trent) McDuffie the corner, he’s one of the best corners in the league. Are you gonna give him that big max contract? Chris Jones, is still there making it.”

Kansas City entered the offseason more than $54 million over the projected 2026 salary cap, a situation that virtually guaranteed contract restructures and potential roster cuts. Even after becoming cap-compliant, the Chiefs would still face limitations in adding meaningful reinforcements unless further sacrifices were made.

Areas the Chiefs must improve, according to Gonzalez

Gonzalez emphasized that the most pressing need for Kansas City lay in the trenches, specifically along the offensive line. He noted that protection, once a strength of the team, had become a clear weakness and played a role in Mahomes‘ being exposed to unnecessary hits.

Gonzalez explained that investing in the offensive line should be the priority moving forward. He stressed that Mahomes, when given time in the pocket, remained one of the most dominant quarterbacks in the NFL and that protecting him was essential to preserving his longevity and effectiveness.

The former All-Pro tight end also highlighted how Mahomes elevated those around him, arguing that strong protection allowed the quarterback to maximize the talent of his receivers. Gonzalez pointed out that Mahomes had consistently turned average pass catchers into productive contributors and good receivers into elite performers.

Ultimately, Gonzalez believed the Chiefs had reached a natural transition point. “There’s a lot of things they have to address,” Gonzalez added. “This is going to be an interesting offseason for the Chiefs. I think it’s time. It’s that rebuilding time. But Brett Veach and Andy Reid… I couldn’t think of a better duo to get that job done and still put out a really competitive team next year.”

