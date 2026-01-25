Padres star Yu Darvish breaks silence on potential MLB retirement

It’s clear that the San Diego Padres have serious intentions of contending in the upcoming MLB season; however, a major setback could put those aspirations at risk. Yu Darvish underwent surgery that will sideline him for the entire season, prompting many to wonder if the end of his career might be approaching.

A recent report from Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune suggested that the possibility of a near-term retirement was real due to this situation. Darvish, however, took to social media platform X to clarify the matter.

“You may have seen an article, and although I am leaning towards voiding the contract, there’s still a lot that has to be talked over with the Padres, so the finer details are yet to be decided,” Darvish wrote on X.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Also, I will not be announcing my retirement yet. Right now, I am fully focused on my rehab for my elbow, and if I get to a point where I can throw again, I will start from scratch again to compete. If once I get to that point, I feel I can’t do that, I will announce my retirement.”

Yu Darvish #11 of the San Diego Padres.

Advertisement

What happened with Darvish?

Yu Darvish is expected to miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing significant elbow surgery this past November. The procedure, involved repairing a torn flexor tendon and placing an internal brace on his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL).

Advertisement

see also MLB Rumors: NY Mets, Padres emerge as suitors for former All‑Star pitcher in free agency

His recovery timeline is projected to be between 12 and 15 months, placing his potential return in 2027. While Darvish has expressed a commitment to his rehabilitation, there has been recent speculation regarding his future in the league as he weighs the rigors of recovery at age 39.

Advertisement

How much do the Padres lose without Darvish on the team?

The absence of Yu Darvish for the entire 2026 season leaves a massive void in the San Diego Padres‘ rotation, both in terms of leadership and statistical reliability. Losing him means the Padres must replace a veteran who, despite a rocky 2025 where he posted a 5.38 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP over 15 starts, remained a high-strikeout threat with an 8.5 K/9 ratio.

Without his presence on the mound, San Diego loses a pitcher with 115 career MLB wins and over 2,000 strikeouts, forcing the front office to rely heavily on a recovering Joe Musgrove and younger, less proven starters to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Advertisement