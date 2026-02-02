NY Yankees Hall of Famer warns NY Mets about Francisco Lindor ahead of WBC in 2026

The New York Mets may have underestimated just how much Puerto Rico wants Francisco Lindor to play in the World Baseball Classic 2026. If that’s the case, New York Yankees Hall of Famer Carlos Beltran reminded them with a revealing admission.

Shortly after MLB Players’ Association (MLBPA) announced Lindor won’t play for Puerto Rico in the WBC, Beltran—who played for both the Yankees and Mets in his Hall of Fame career—admitted the Puerto Rican national team is not going down without a fight, leaving the door open for Lindor to join the squad in the upcoming international stage.

“The past few days haven’t been easy for me as general manager, nor for Puerto Rico’s baseball federation,” Beltran publicly stated, referring to the MLBPA’s announcement. “The events that transpired are situations that are a part of the [WBC]. We understand them, and they don’t change our commitment. Today, more than ever, we are focused and determined to do everything we can to bring the best possible talent.”

As reported by Puerto Rican news outlet Primera Hora, Beltran and the national team are holding on to the hope of adding Lindor to the lineup for the WBC. However, as the star shortstop underwent surgery on his right elbow in October, the odds aren’t looking too promising for the ‘Team Rubio’.

Carlos Beltran playing for the NY Yankees

Puerto Rico will keep pushing for Lindor to play

“We continue to work, in dialogue with the WBC and MLB, searching for the best possible solutions, and doing what’s best for our country,” Beltran stated, via Primera Hora.

As Beltran admitted, he has Puerto Rico’s best interests at hand—not those of the Mets or the Yankees—despite his strong ties to the New York clubs and what taking Lindor away from the Mets could mean during such a crucial stretch ahead of Opening Day 2026.

Though most signs indicate Lindor will not be allowed to play for Puerto Rico, the Mets shouldn’t take Beltran’s warning for granted. When they least expect it, Lindor could dye his hair blonde and join ‘Team Rubio’ as they compete in Pool A of the Round Robin, which will be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico—the capital of the Island of Enchantment.

