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Padres’ star Fernando Tatis Jr. hits new milestone after beating the NY Mets as All-Star resurgence continues

Amid an otherwise disappointing regular season for San Diego, Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to shine, with the Padres superstar recently reaching a major milestone, after defeating the New York Mets.

Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates.
© Orlando Ramirez/Getty ImagesFernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates.

Few players in Major League Baseball generate as much electric buzz as Fernando Tatis Jr. Coming out of the All-Star break, the San Diego Padres superstar proved he is locked in for the stretch run, putting on a historic display in a thrilling victory over the New York Mets.

According to OptaSTATS, Tatis became the first MLB player since Mike Cameron in 2002 to hit multiple home runs and rob a grand slam in the very same game. Twenty-four years later, Tatis reminded the baseball world of his unmatched ability to dominate on both sides of the ball.

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Amid an up-and-down regular season for San Diego, Tatis’ heroic play has served as the anchor for a squad determined to secure a NL Wild Card berth, especially with the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers setting a blistering pace atop the NL West at 76-51.

Even as trade rumors swirl around potential deadline targets like Mason Miller, the Padres already possess the ultimate game-changer in Tatis to spearhead another deep October postseason push.

Comparing Tatis Jr.’s pre- and post-All-Star splits

The numbers back up what the eye test clearly shows: Tatis has elevated his game to an MVP-caliber level since mid-July. His stark contrast in offensive production before and after the All-Star break highlights just how hot he has been at the plate.

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A closer look at the split comparison reveals a dramatic surge in power and productivity:

  • Pre All-Star Break
    • .714 OPS
    • 5 HR in 372 AB (1 HR every 74.4 AB)
  • Post All-Star Break
    • 1.016 OPS
    • 10 HR in 114 AB (1 HR every 11.4 AB)

Moving forward, the Padres will rely heavily on Tatis to keep his hot hand going as San Diego wraps up its critical home series against the Mets before welcoming the Minnesota Twins to town this weekend.

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Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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