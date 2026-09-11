NY Mets reportedly see Alex Cora as a ‘long shot’ for manager, eye Don Mattingly as potential option

As interim manager Andy Green closes out the season, the New York Mets have reportedly turned their attention toward their next hire, with Alex Cora and Don Mattingly emerging as the clear frontrunners.

Following the midseason firing of manager Carlos Mendoza, the New York Mets must decide on a permanent replacement once interim manager Andy Green finishes out the schedule. A recent report from the New York Post’s Jon Heyman pointed to two potential high-profile candidates: Alex Cora and Don Mattingly.

In his report, Heyman noted that Cora appears to be a “long shot” for Queens at this stage. However, he revealed that Mattingly could quickly enter the frame if the rival Philadelphia Phillies ultimately pursue Cora.

That domino effect could push the Mets toward targeting the current Phillies skipper. Still, speculation remains high regarding who will ultimately take the helm for the franchise. The only certainty for now is that Green does not view himself as a long-term candidate to manage the team moving forward.

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While additional managerial options are expected to emerge in the coming weeks, the Mets are currently locked in on their weekend Subway Series matchup, with Juan Soto reflecting on his return to Yankee Stadium.

President of Baseball Operations David Stearns of the New York Mets.

Why is Cora considered a long shot for the Mets?

The primary roadblock to a potential union between Cora and the Mets is his current contract with the Boston Red Sox. Even though he is no longer in the dugout, Boston still owes him the remainder of a hefty $21.75 million contract extension through 2027.

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Heyman suggested Cora is more inclined to take time away or transition into a front-office or broadcast role before throwing his hat back into a major managerial search, making a deal with Queens highly unlikely.

Why Don Mattingly makes sense for the Mets

Heyman framed Mattingly as a far more viable target for the Mets, citing his proven track record, tactical acumen, and active interim role within the division. As a widely respected “baseball lifer” with broad appeal across major-market front offices, Mattingly carries no contractual buyout baggage.

With Green occupying the manager’s chair purely on an interim basis through the remainder of the season, president of baseball operations David Stearns and the Mets front office are evaluating established leaders who can command immediate respect in the New York market.

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