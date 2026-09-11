NY Mets’ Juan Soto reveals how comfortable he feels ahead of Yankee Stadium return

Ahead of the latest Subway Series clash between the New York Mets and New York Yankees, slugger Juan Soto addressed whether he feels comfortable returning to Yankee Stadium.

Last season, New York Mets star Juan Soto returned to Yankee Stadium, this time in opposing threads to face his former team, the New York Yankees. After receiving a frosty reception from the Bronx faithful in his initial return, Soto opened up ahead of the latest Subway Series about his comfort level returning to his former home.

“I think it’s going to be the same. I’m not expecting anything less from Yankees fans—they’re incredibly passionate,” Soto told reporters about coming back to the Yankee Stadium, per the New York Post.

When asked about the hostility from the Bronx crowd, Soto remained unfazed: “Who knows? But they know I gave them my all. Some appreciate it, some don’t. You can’t control that.”

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As the series approaches, the Yankees are hoping to have captain Aaron Judge back in the lineup, though manager Aaron Boone remained cautious about his availability for the two-game set.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Mets looks on during the second inning.

What’s at stake for both franchises?

This installment of the Subway Series carries starkly different stakes for both clubs. While the Yankees have already punched their ticket to the postseason and are aiming to bypass the Wild Card round to capture the AL East crown, the Mets find themselves on the brink of playoff elimination.

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A series win for the Yankees would keep them hot on the heels of the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays. For the Mets, sweeping or taking the series represents a last-gasp effort to keep their faint postseason hopes alive.

Between Soto’s homecoming, the Yankees’ division chase, and a desperate Mets squad fighting for survival, this Subway Series promises plenty of drama in one of Major League Baseball’s premier rivalries.