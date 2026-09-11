Rays reportedly placed waiver claim among four teams for former NY Mets’ Luis Robert Jr.

Though the regular season has yet to conclude, buzz was building around the future of former New York Mets' Luis Robert Jr., with the Tampa Bay Rays reported as a suitor.

If any team has performed exceptionally well this season, it’s the Tampa Bay Rays. Even though the campaign didn’t end the way they envisioned, Tampa Bay is already exploring options to fortify its roster for next season, with former New York Mets outfielder Luis Robert Jr. emerging as a potential target.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Rays were one of four teams to place a waiver claim on Robert Jr. in late August. However, because Tampa Bay held the AL’s top record—and thus the lowest waiver priority—they lost out on the claim to the Baltimore Orioles.

Despite being outbid by priority, the Rays were fully prepared to compete with fellow suitors like the San Diego Padres and Orioles for his services. The fourth interested club remains unidentified, as Heyman did not disclose the final mystery team.

Advertisement

With speculation mounting around Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his potential fit with the Mets, coupled with reports of a crowded market for Robert Jr., it’s only a matter of time before the fallout from these high-profile outfield moves becomes clear.

Luis Robert Jr.'s first Camden Yards homer! pic.twitter.com/fU9ba93IDT — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 4, 2026

Why Robert Jr.?

When the Mets placed Robert on outright waivers to shed payroll, a claiming team needed to commit only about $5 million—covering $2.88 million in remaining salary plus a $2 million buyout on his $20 million club option for 2027. For contenders, taking a $5 million gamble on an elite, game-changing talent down the stretch represented a negligible financial risk.

Advertisement

Despite an up-and-down, injury-plagued campaign, Robert flashed his immense upside right before hitting waivers, batting .311 with six home runs over a 19-game stretch in New York.

Waiving Robert right before the deadline created a classic “lottery ticket” scenario: Playoff-bound teams could take a low-cost swing to bolster their rosters for October without surrendering top prospects in a trade.