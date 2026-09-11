NY Giants could lose Malik Nabers for Week 1 game vs Cowboys after surprising injury update

Malik Nabers has sent a major warning sign ahead of the New York Giants’ blockbuster Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, leaving his availability for Sunday Night Football more uncertain than ever. After months of rehabilitation from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season, the star wide receiver admitted that his long-term career has to be part of the equation before he decides whether to return.

Nabers has taken significant steps toward making his comeback, participating fully in practice and showing that he is physically capable of working with the Giants ahead of their season opener. However, his latest comments suggest that being medically cleared to practice does not necessarily mean he has decided that playing against Dallas is the right move.

The biggest alarm came when Nabers acknowledged that, despite desperately wanting to return, he cannot afford to put his career at risk. That statement immediately raised questions about whether the receiver could ultimately choose caution over making his long-awaited comeback in one of the biggest games on New York’s schedule.

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Malik Nabers could miss Giants vs Cowboys

Malik Nabers made it clear that his desire to play has not changed since he suffered the injury, but he also understands that one game cannot be allowed to jeopardize the rest of his career. After undergoing two surgeries on his right knee, the Giants star is approaching his return with considerably more caution than simply asking whether he feels good enough to take a few snaps.

“I’ve been wanting to play after I got hurt. So, it’s just I’ve been wanting to play for so long now, but at the end of the day, I can’t put my career at risk. I’ve got to take that into account. There’s a lot of football that I still have left to play. So, making a split decision on when do I think I’m able to go out there and perform rather than just going out there, I think the coaches know that and I know that, that I have a lot more football to play. So, just being conscious on making sure I’m at the right standpoint to go on back out there.”

That wording has made Nabers’ status one of the biggest mysteries surrounding Giants-Cowboys. He has refused to commit to playing despite being a full participant in all three practices this week, and recent reporting indicates that the final decision is expected to rest with him. That makes a game-time decision increasingly plausible, with Nabers potentially waiting until Sunday before determining whether he is truly ready to return.

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The uncertainty is particularly significant because Nabers has already shown how much he can mean to the Giants against Dallas. He had a spectacular performance in their 2025 meeting, catching nine passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns, including a 48-yard touchdown that briefly put New York ahead late in the fourth quarter. Now, after nearly a full year away from football, the Giants may have to wait until the final moments before knowing whether their biggest offensive weapon will be available for John Harbaugh’s first regular-season game in New York.