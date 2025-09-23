Padres’ teammate of Fernando Tatis Jr. unveils strategy for securing postseason berth vs Brewers

San Diego erupted in exuberance following the Padres‘ thrilling victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, clinching their coveted spot in the National League postseason. Catcher Freddy Fermin delivered an exceptional performance, propelling the Padres into the next phase with anticipation of Fernando Tatis Jr. reinforcing the lineup in the challenging fixtures ahead.

Fermin, a standout player, shared insights with Padres radio broadcaster Tony Gwynn Jr. on the keys to their success throughout the season. “It was incredibly challenging for me. I learned a lot from the other catchers around me. It wasn’t easy, but the support from our excellent staff enabled us to do a really terrific job,” Fermin reflected amidst the jubilant celebrations of his teammates.

These reflections resonated deeply with the fan base, who were elated to witness a player like Fermin stepping up during this critical juncture. The Padres enjoyed a strong regular season, though they faced hurdles along the way, making this moment all the more significant as they brace for the postseason.

With eyes firmly set on the challenges ahead, the Padres aim to deliver outstanding performances. Players like Fermin and Tatis Jr., who are enjoying remarkable seasons, are expected to elevate their game further in the upcoming matchups. The team’s overarching goal remains steadfast: securing a berth in the World Series, a pinnacle they aspire to reach this season.

Tatis Jr. “joins” celebration despite absence

Although Tatis Jr. wasn’t on the field with his team during their recent matchup against the Brewers, he was very much part of the post-game celebration. Sidelined for this encounter, Tatis Jr. made his presence felt thanks to Manny Machado, who facilitated his connection to the festivities via FaceTime.

Machado, one of the clubhouse leaders, ensured Tatis was virtually included in the locker room celebrations. The Padres are optimistic about having Tatis Jr. back on the roster in the near future, as the regular season concludes next week, and the team is laser-focused on capturing the NL West division title.

Tatis Jr.’s outfield excellence transcends shortstop origins

Throughout the regular season, Tatis Jr. has demonstrated his versatility, transitioning effectively into the outfield, particularly in right field. This adaptation has paid dividends, as he leads the league with 348 putouts and boasts a remarkable Rtot of 31. Additionally, he tops the NL in RF/9 with 2.47 and RF/G with 2.35, showcasing his defensive prowess.

Complementing his defensive contributions, Tatis Jr. has been a formidable force at the plate. Over 585 at-bats, he has accumulated 108 runs, 156 hits, and 23 home runs. As the Padres aim for glory, with the World Series as their ultimate objective, Tatis Jr.’s all-around performance will be instrumental in their pursuit of success.

