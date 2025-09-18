Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. shares which ‘tools’ he’d borrow from MLB’s top active players

San Diego Padres‘ standout Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to be a pivotal player in the team’s effort to clinch the NL West division title from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although his statistics may not be as staggering as other MLB elites, Tatis Jr.’s electrifying athleticism and dynamic playstyle have been instrumental for the Padres in their pursuit of first place.

The Padres have faced challenges this season, which have seen them lose their grip on the top position they once held. Missed opportunities to capitalize against the Dodgers have redirected their focus toward securing a Wild Card spot as the season progresses.

In an exclusive interview with MLB.com, Tatis Jr. shared insights ahead of the remaining regular-season games. During the conversation, he selected key attributes from current league stars, including Manny Machado, Shohei Ohtani, and Aaron Judge, reflecting on the mix of skills he admires.

“When it comes to defense, Machado is unparalleled, what he does on the front line is unbelievable,” Tatis Jr. commented on his fellow Padre. “From Aaron Judge, I’d choose his power [nervous laughter].” Upon discussing Shohei Ohtani, the multifaceted talent from a rival team, he remarked, “Just one tool? [laughs] I’ll take his pitching.”

Responding to a question about Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tatis Jr. quipped, “Can I take more power? [laughs] More power.” Turning his attention to Juan Soto, Tatis Jr. expressed admiration for his exceptional vision at the plate: “The way he sees and tracks the ball, determining strikes or balls almost instantly, is simply exceptional.” Lastly, he praised Ronald Acuña Jr. for “his style and his swag.”

Tatis Jr. reflects on his father’s legacy

After sharing his insights on the top players in the MLB, Tatis Jr. was asked which attribute he would most like to inherit from his father, Fernando Tatis Sr. While Tatis Sr. may not have reached legendary status in the league, he was undoubtedly one of the standout players for the St. Louis Cardinals during the early 2000s.

Tatis Jr. confidently pointed to a historic moment: “Two Grand Slams, same inning, same pitcher, history.” He referred to the unforgettable game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1999 season, where his father made history by hitting two grand slams in a single inning. This feat remains etched in MLB history.

Evaluating Tatis Jr.’s regular season performance

While Tatis Jr. is known for his immense talent, his regular-season statistics have not entirely reflected his potential this year. He boasts a .265 batting average, accompanied by 22 home runs, 27 doubles, and two triples. Additionally, he has accumulated 150 hits and crossed home plate 104 times throughout the season.

Despite these numbers, Tatis Jr.’s defensive prowess has been crucial for the Padres. His contributions in the outfield have been pivotal in supporting the team’s defensive efforts. As the Padres aim for a postseason spot, at least securing a Wild Card berth in 2025, his all-around performance will be essential for the team’s success.

