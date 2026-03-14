Paul Skenes will have pitch count limit set by Team USA vs Dominican Republic in World Baseball Classic semifinal

Paul Skenes has been officially announced as the starting pitcher for Team USA in the blockbuster semifinal matchup against the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Undoubtedly, this will be the most important game in the professional career of the Pittsburgh Pirates star. In what many fans and experts see as an early final, Skenes will face a historic challenge.

The Dominican Republic lineup is fearsome, with names like Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ketel Marte. Given the inconsistency shown by the American squad throughout the tournament, Skenes must be the answer to advance.

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What’s the pitch count limit for Paul Skenes in World Baseball Classic?

Paul Skenes has a limit of 95 pitches according to the tournament rules. There’s an increase in the number of pitches allowed for the semifinal and the final in the World Baseball Classic compared to the quarterfinals (80) and the first round (65).

However, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa confirmed that, most likely, in order to protect Skenes ahead of the start of the 2026 MLB season, his limit will be between 75 and 80 pitches.

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Although DeRosa said the final decision has not been made and that it will be consulted with Andy Pettitte, it does not seem like they will push Paul Skenes to the limit despite the expectations. Obviously, depending on the game situation, everything could change.

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