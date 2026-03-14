World Baseball Classic: What happens if Team Puerto Rico loses or wins today vs Italy?

Team Puerto Rico started the World Baseball Classic with consecutive victories over Colombia, Panama and Cuba in Pool A. However, a surprising loss to Canada prevented them from winning the group.

Meanwhile, Team Italy led by Vinnie Pasquantino has become the dark horse of the 2026 WBC after finishing first in Pool B with a 4-0 record, including impressive wins over Mexico and Team USA.

Now, Puerto Rico and Italy will clash in a long-awaited matchup in Miami. Seth Lugo will take the mound for the Puerto Rican squad, while Sam Aldegheri will be the starting pitcher for the Italians.

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What happens if Team Puerto Rico loses today against Italy in WBC?

Team Puerto Rico will be officially eliminated from the 2026 World Baseball Classic with a loss against Italy in Miami. Unlike previous editions of the tournament that still had pool play in the second round, the knockout stage format now begins in the quarterfinals.

What happens if Team Puerto Rico beats Italy in 2026 WBC?

A Team Puerto Rico victory over Italy would clinch a spot in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic. In that scenario, Puerto Rico’s next opponent would be the winner of the game between Japan and Venezuela.

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