Team USA pitcher Nolan McLean expresses no regrets after WBC loss to Venezuela

Nolan McLean found himself in the eye of the storm after Team USA fell to Team Venezuela in the 2026 World Baseball Classic final. Still, the New York Mets’ young star made it clear he’d do it all over again if given the chance.

“It’s a for sure yes for me,” McLean answered a question on whether he’d accept an invite to Team USA for the next World Baseball Classic, via Anthony DiComo on X. That won’t be until 2030, though.

Although Team USA’s biggest weakness in the final against Venezuela was the lack of offensive production, McLean was self-critical after the World Baseball Classic loss. His teammates stood by his side, though, as Bryce Harper backed McLean after Team USA’s 3-2 loss at loanDepot park.

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McLean’s numbers in WBC final

McLean was named the Stars and Stripes’ starter for the decisive game in Little Havana. The NY Mets’ starting pitcher was far from perfect against Venezuela national baseball team, but he wasn’t the sole reason for the American defeat, either. Still, he might be the easiest scapegoat for fans to blame.

Nolan McLean #26 of Team United States.

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Against Venezuela, McLean pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four hits, one walk, and two runs—including a solo home run. He finished the night with a 5.87 ERA and four strikeouts.

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see also Paul Goldschmidt, Team USA fall to Venezuela in WBC: Who else lost finals in 2023 and 2026?

For contrast, during his rookie MLB season in 2025 McLean had never recorded an ERA above 2.06. Statistically, the WBC final against Venezuela was one of the worst games of his career.

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McLean eyes 2030 WBC

There’s definitely lessons to be learned from the defeat, and the second-year ace will surely improve from this experience. McLean made it clear he won’t give up, and would gladly represent Team USA once again in the 2030 World Baseball Classic.