Sidney Crosby admits different mindset from Jack Hughes as Team USA star wants golden-goal puck back

Jack Hughes is a man on a mission, determined to get the puck he put past Jordan Binnington in the 2026 Winter Olympics back. Sidney Crosby could make the same argument to claim his puck from the 2010 Olympics, too. However, he made it clear it’s not something he’s putting much thought into—if any.

“I didn’t even think about it that way, to be honest with you” Crosby admitted, via The Athletic. “I was just happy that I scored the goal. I was happy that the puck was going to the Hall of Fame. I didn’t even think about it that way.”

Even if Crosby wanted his memorabilia back, though, it might be too late for him. The puck he scored past Ryan Miller in sudden-death overtime has been in Hockey’s Hall of Fame for over 15 years now. Hughes, on the other hand, is wasting no time. Team USA‘s overtime hero is making his pitch immediately after. Though it may be to no avail in the NHL.

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Hockey Hall of Fame answers Hughes’ claim

“Unfortunately, in the easiest words, it was never Jack’s puck to own,” Hall of fame curator Phillip Pritchard told ESPN. “It’s been donated to us now.”

Jack Hughes after winning gold with Team USA

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Just because Hughes scored the golden goal with that puck doesn’t mean it has now become his property. As Pritchard’s statement suggests, if Hughes wanted to keep the puck, he should have gone after it immediately after it went into Canada men’s national ice hockey team’s net.

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Obviously, in the heat of the moment, that was the last thing on Hughes’ mind. Unfortunately for him, it might be too late now. The puck is now the property of the Hockey Hall of Fame, and there are no signs of that changing anytime soon.

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