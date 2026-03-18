Aaron Judge reflects on Team USA’s emotional WBC loss to Venezuela

Team USA captain Aaron Judge led a roster of stars who struggled to process the sting of a 3-2 defeat to Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic final. The Americans had only spent two weeks together but had quickly bonded in Arizona, Houston, and Miami, making the loss feel especially painful.

“I’m still pissed about this,” Judge admitted, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, reflecting the raw emotions inside the clubhouse as players grappled with the outcome and the end of their WBC run.

Despite their struggles, Team USA showed flashes of competitiveness, though they recorded just three hits against Venezuela’s pitching staff and went 14 innings without a runner in scoring position.

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Judge reflects on Team USA’s WBC campaign

“We came here, all of us put on this uniform, signed up to go out there and get a gold medal, and we fell short of that,” Judge said, highlighting the team’s high expectations and commitment, a sentiment consistent with his earlier comments about how World Baseball Classic crowds top the World Series.

Aaron Judge #99 of Team United States bats against Team Venezuela. Al Bello/Getty Images

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The postgame scene underscored the emotional toll, as players stood silently watching Venezuela celebrate its first WBC title while processing their own disappointment.

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see also Team USA manager Mark DeRosa proposes major World Baseball Classic shift to All-Star break

Emotional intensity and fan support

Judge also praised the fans’ energy, describing the atmosphere as electric from the first pitch to the last. Even with that excitement, the disappointment of the loss lingered, and Judge made it clear that the frustration inside the clubhouse remained long after the final out.

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