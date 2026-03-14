NY Yankees finalize spring decisions, reassign four pitchers to minors before Opening Day

The New York Yankees have made a notable move as they finalize their roster ahead of Opening Day, impacting four pitchers who were part of the team’s Spring Training roster. Michael Arias, Kyle Carr, Dylan Coleman and Dom Hamel will all continue their season in the minors.

The Yankees recently made a major Game 2 rotation decision involving Cam Schlittler, and the move comes as they near the end of Spring Training and finalize their 26‑man roster. Each pitcher had chances to impress, but the team chose to continue their development in Triple‑A.

According to the Yankees’ official X account: “Prior to today’s game, the Yankees reassigned RHP Michael Arias, LHP Kyle Carr, RHP Dylan Coleman and RHP Dom Hamel to minor league camp.” This update confirms the final roster adjustments and allows the Yankees to focus on Opening Day planning.

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Implications for the Yankees’ pitching staff

Reassigning these four pitchers ensures that the Yankees’ bullpen and rotation will feature players who are fully prepared for the early-season schedule. It also highlights the organization’s willingness to manage workloads carefully and maintain depth for the long season ahead.

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What’s next for Arias, Carr, Coleman and Hamel

The reassigned pitchers will report to Triple-A, where they can get consistent innings and continue refining their skills. Each player remains a potential call-up option later in the season, depending on performance, injuries or roster needs.

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