Padres’ Walker Buehler gets honest about team’s recent struggles after Phillies sweep

Padres pitcher Walker Buehler addressed San Diego’s recent struggles after the team was swept by the Philadelphia Phillies amid ongoing offensive inconsistency.

The San Diego Padres have quickly lost momentum in the NL West after being swept by the Philadelphia Phillies, and pitcher Walker Buehler did not shy away from addressing the team’s recent inconsistency.

“We’re a big momentum-based team, and playing against the Padres for as long as I have, that’s part of the DNA here,” Buehler said, according to CBS 8 San Diego,while discussing the club’s recent stretch. “We catch momentum, have a good road trip, and hopefully do the same thing to them at their place.”

The Padres entered the week viewed as one of the biggest threats to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings, but the recent losing streak dropped them to third place in the division. Offensive inconsistency has continued to be a major issue throughout the season, especially during the sweep against Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Padres offense continues to search for consistency

Despite remaining competitive in the standings, San Diego’s offense has struggled to produce consistently. The Padres currently rank in the bottom half of MLB in both runs scored and slugging percentage, making it difficult for the team to capitalize on strong pitching performances.

Walker Buehler #10 of the Padres pitches during a game against the Cubs. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Manager Craig Stammen recently defended hitting coach Steven Sousa Jr. while taking responsibility for the offensive issues himself. San Diego has struggled to sustain rallies during the recent skid, and several key hitters have yet to find prolonged rhythm at the plate.

Advertisement

Petco Park homestand could shift momentum for Padres

The Padres now head into an important homestand at Petco Park hoping to regain confidence before the division race begins to tighten further. Buehler’s comments reflected the belief inside the clubhouse that momentum still plays a major role in how the team performs over long stretches of the season.

SurveyWhat is the Padres’ biggest issue right now? What is the Padres’ biggest issue right now? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

With stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado leading the lineup, San Diego still possesses enough talent to rebound quickly. However, the offense will need to improve if the Padres want to keep pace with the Dodgers and remain firmly in the playoff picture.