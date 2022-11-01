Philadelphia Phillies take on Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for the 2022 World Series. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. This game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies can take advantage of this home game to show off their strong offensive power. Here is all the detailed information about this World Series game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Phillies should try to take the lead with all three games at home, one way or another they should win the 2022 World Series at home, but the Astros are good at playing on the road.

The Astros lost a home game that was hard to take, but in Game 2 they put it all behind them and started the World Series from scratch. During the regular season the Astros played well on the road although their record was not the best.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros: Date

Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros play for the Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday, November 2 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The winner of the championship could be defined in Philly, but there is still much to see.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:03 PM

CT: 7:03 PM

MT: 6:03 PM

PT: 5:03 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros at the 2022 World Series Game 4

This Game 4 for the 2022 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday, November 2, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox (English), Fox Deportes (Español)