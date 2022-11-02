The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in a pivotal Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. Read here to check out when, where and how to watch it in the US.

The Houston Astros clash with the Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. This new episode of the Fall Classic will be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time, TV Channel to watch and where to live stream it for free. In the United States, Game 5 will be available on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Phillies continue their Cinderella season as the underdog in the 2022 World Series. Their pitching rotation has matched the extraordinary arms from Houston and the offense is still clicking with Bryce Harper as their leader. Noah Syndergaard is the starter. The famous 'Thor' is a talented, but very injury prone pitcher, who's found a second chance in Philadelphia after his memorable tenure with the Mets.

Meanwhile, Justin Verlander will take the mound for the Astros with a lot of pressure after his terrible performance on Game 1 at Houston. They lost a 5-0 lead in that matchup. The 39-year old star now has a 6.07 ERA in World Series, the worst in history with at least 30 innings pitched. Furthermore, Verlander has a 0-6 record in the Fall Classic after eight starts. This is his moment for vindication in a game which many think could be his last as a professional player.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros: Date

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series on Thursday, November 3 at 8:03 PM (ET). This crucial duel of the Fall Classic will be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Remember that this is a best-of-seven series.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:03 PM

CT: 7:03 PM

MT: 6:03 PM

PT: 5:03 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros in the US

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros face off in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series and the broadcast will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is FOX.