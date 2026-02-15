Phillies will have to pay a large portion of Nick Castellanos’ salary while he plays for the Padres

The Philadelphia Phillies will begin the 2026 season without Nick Castellanos in the clubhouse, but they will still remain financially tied to him. Philadelphia is responsible for nearly the entire $20 million owed on his contract while he plays for the San Diego Padres, almost as if he were still on the Phillies’ roster.

The report came from Jeff Kerr, who revealed on X that Castellanos’ former team will cover almost all of what remains on his final contract year. “The Phillies are responsible for $19.22 million of Nick Castellanos’ salary this season after his deal with the Padres.”

As a result, the Padres will pay Castellanos just over $780,000, essentially close to the league minimum for a rookie player. That gives San Diego a significant financial advantage, adding a relatively low-cost veteran who could provide depth as a bench option in either the infield or outfield.

Developing story…