Orion Kerkering breaks silence on the play that cost the Phillies in the postseason

Without brushing aside the past, Orion Kerkering addressed how he views that costly postseason mistake for the Philadelphia Phillies. Based on his words, it seems he is confident it will not happen again.

By Richard Tovar

Orion Kerkering of the Philadelphia Phillies on August 29, 2025 in Philadelphia.
Orion Kerkering of the Philadelphia Phillies on August 29, 2025 in Philadelphia.

Orion Kerkering committed one of those highly painful mistakes during the postseason, but Philadelphia Phillies fans can now hear how he has processed it, and it appears he is determined to learn from it to ensure it does not happen again in the upcoming season.

“I think it’s just kind of… I gotta flip the script for this year, and just kind of learn from it. I think it’s always that same mistake where it’s like… you always see it like, like if you have had a test or something in school or something, you’re like, all right, I gotta do something better to flip the whole grade around or I can’t let this one bad test like ruin the whole semester grade of it. So I think that’s how it just feel right now with it.”

