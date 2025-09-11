Phillies manager Rob Thomson clarifies team focus after sweeping NY Mets to extend NL East lead

The Philadelphia Phillies returned home from New York two weeks ago shaken by a tough three-game sweep at the hands of the New York Mets, a series that cut their NL East lead to just four games and cast doubt on their division control. Questions loomed about whether Philadelphia could regain momentum in the crucial stretch run.

Since then, the Phillies have flipped the script. On Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park, they dominated the Mets 11-3, taking their third consecutive win in the four-game series and reversing the 17-run deficit from their previous matchup into a 15-run advantage. The team’s confidence and rhythm are clearly on the rise.

Manager Rob Thomson has guided the squad with steady leadership through this turnaround. “I’m really proud of the ballclub. I think everybody understands where we’re at and what we need to do to get this thing done. And things change in a heartbeat, so I’m not counting my chickens right now,” Thomson said, according to MLB.com.

Philadelphia has now posted a 10–3 record since sweeping New York, extending its division lead to a season-high 10 games — only the second time in franchise history it has held a double-digit lead in September.

Can the Phillies sustain this momentum and maintain their division dominance?

The recent series highlighted both pitching resilience and offensive resurgence. Left-hander Cristopher Sanchez rebounded from a rocky outing in New York, allowing just one run over six innings and striking out nine, potentially previewing a Game 1 assignment in the NL Division Series.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s outfield has emerged as a driving force. Right fielder Max Kepler went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs, while Brandon Marsh and Harrison Bader contributed multi-hit performances, combining for multiple runs scored and driven in. Even Nick Castellanos, rotated into the lineup, made key contributions with a two-run double and timely RBIs.

How has the Phillies’ outfield become one of the league’s most improved units?

Before the trade deadline, the Phillies’ outfield collectively posted a .677 OPS, ranking 26th in MLB. Since then, their OPS has climbed to .825, and in September alone, they have compiled an extraordinary 1.143 OPS. Thomson praised the group: “It’s been great; it really has. We’ve just got to keep moving forward, but everybody is contributing, and it seems like a different guy every day who steps up.”

Looking ahead

The Phillies aim to complete a four-game sweep in Thursday night’s series finale, potentially further damaging the Mets’ playoff aspirations. Kepler summarized the team’s mindset: “It’s awesome. Big accomplishment. We grinded over in New York and were unhappy with what we did there, so to win a series and hopefully get a sweep tomorrow is all you can ask for as a team.”