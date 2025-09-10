After 50th homer, Kyle Schwarber delivers humble message amid historic MLB feat, Phillies’ NL East push

The Philadelphia Phillies extended their dominance over the New York Mets on Tuesday night, propelled by the historic power surge of Kyle Schwarber and a career-defining performance from pitcher Ranger Suarez. Schwarber crushed his 50th home run of the season, while Suarez struck out a career-high 12 batters across six shutout innings, leading the Phillies to a 9-3 victory and a commanding nine-game lead in the National League East.

For Schwarber, the milestone represented a career first. The Phillies slugger had flirted with the 50-homer mark after a four-homer game against the Atlanta Braves last month, but a 10-game, 49-plate-appearance wait followed.

Tuesday night’s 437-foot blast off reliever Justin Hagenman finally pushed him over the threshold, electrifying fans with chants of “MVP! MVP!” echoing through the ballpark.

“I don’t know what to say about why I’ve hit so many homers or whatever it is,” Schwarber said, according to ESPN. “It’s just the way it happens. It’s not like I go up there trying to do that. It just finds its way. It’s a cool thing.” The homer also marked Schwarber as the first MLB player in history to record a four-homer game and reach 50 homers in the same season.

Can Schwarber sustain this historic power pace through October?

Schwarber’s 50th home run cements his status as a central figure in Philadelphia’s lineup and strengthens the team’s postseason outlook. The 32-year-old outfielder has already surpassed his previous career high of 47 homers from 2023 and sits just three behind Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, who leads the majors with 53 homers.

“I went through a little bit of a rough patch,” Schwarber said. “I felt like over the last four or five days, I was having some really good, quality at-bats. Hitting some balls hard. There’s not anything you can do to worry about that.” His consistent power and leadership have been crucial as the Phillies aim for back-to-back NL East titles.

What’s next for the Phillies?

With the victory, the Phillies have won the first two games of the four-game series and continue to lead the NL East comfortably. Schwarber, Suarez, and Philadelphia now set their sights on maintaining momentum as they pursue another postseason berth. The Phillies next face the Mets in the series’ remaining games, where Schwarber could continue his historic run and further solidify his MVP credentials.

