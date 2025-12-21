Is Tee Higgins playing today for Bengals vs Dolphins in Week 16 of 2025 NFL season?

The Cincinnati Bengals are eliminated from NFL playoffs contention, but as they prepare to face the Miami Dolphins, they are still trying to win games. A key part of that team is wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has been dealing with concussions.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tee Higgins is likely to play against the Dolphins. The wideout cleared concussion protocol, but the Bengals had Higgins meet with the renowned concussion expert, Dr. Micky Collins, to confirm clearance. The franchise wants its wide receiver healthy and at a 100%.

Higgins has been concussed twice already this season unfortunately. In the end, Higgins is a contested-catch receiver, so many of his targets are physically tough to handle. Many times, the aftermath is going down to the ground completely unprotected, and that is a dangerous thing.

Higgins might be a top 10 receiver in football

Tee Higgins plays as WR2 on the Bengals. The reason is he might have the best wideout in football as his teammate in Ja’Marr Chase. However, Higgins’ talent is other-worldly. He is arguably a top 10 wideout in the NFL.

Higgins could be WR1 in 90% of the franchises easily. In fact, Joe Burrow trusts him almost blindly. While Chase is the one getting more targets, it’s Higgins the one getting the best one-on-one opportunities. When it’s time to go high, a 50-50 ball turns into a 70-30 in favor of Higgins.

It’s been tough for Cincy’s big three to remain healthy

Burrow was injured for three months, then he came back and Ja’Marr Chase got suspended. Of course, Higgins has missed some games due to the concussions. It’s been tough for the Bengals to line up all three stars together this season.

This is a meaningless game for Cincinnati as they have no chance of going to the playoffs. In fact, the more games they lose, the better the draft pick they’ll get. However, it’s a tough game and tanking is just not part of the mentality of any player in the NFL.