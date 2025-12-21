Is Marvin Harrison Jr. playing today for Cardinals vs Falcons in Week 16 of 2025 NFL season?

Both the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons have been eliminated from playoff contention, making victories in the final stretch of the NFL season crucial to finishing on a high note. Jonathan Gannon has missed Marvin Harrison Jr. in several games, so his presence today at State Farm Stadium could be key for the offense.

Although the NFL’s official site listed the wide receiver as questionable, insider Ian Rapoport reported on X that everything is in place for Harrison Jr. to take the field alongside his teammates for this game.

The Cardinals’ offense has been hit by countless injuries this season, not only among their receiving corps but also to their star player, Kyler Murray. Many of these injuries have been serious, contributing to the team’s disappointing campaign.

What injury is Harrison Jr. dealing with?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to return to the field today against the Falcons after missing the last two games due to a heel injury sustained during Week 14 against the Buccaneers.

Marvin Harrison Jr., wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals

This injury capped off a physically demanding season for the young wideout, who had already missed two games in November following an appendectomy, as well as parts of an earlier game due to a concussion. In total, Harrison Jr. has missed four games this year and is expected to be “eased back” into the rotation for today’s matchup.

Harrison Jr.’s influence when on the field

This campaign with the Arizona Cardinals, Marvin Harrison Jr. has recorded 40 receptions for 594 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Despite dealing with various injuries throughout the year, he has maintained an impressive 14.9 average yards per catch, showcasing his big-play potential and ability to stretch the field whenever he is healthy and in the lineup.

The Cardinals enter the final stretch

The Cardinals will play their final home game of the season today against the Atlanta Falcons, before heading on the road for their last two matchups. They will travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals next week and then finish the year with a divisional clash against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. With the playoffs out of reach, Arizona is focused on evaluating its young talent and finishing the 2025 campaign on a high note.