Is Drake London playing today for Falcons vs Cardinals in Week 16 of 2025 NFL season?

The NFL season is slowly heading toward its conclusion, and while several teams are still vying for a playoff spot, others are already looking ahead to next year. Drake London’s Atlanta Falcons are among them, so they will travel to Arizona aiming to defeat the Cardinals and close out their campaign on the most respectable note possible.

It will be crucial for Raheem Morris to have as many players available as possible, and, of course, in full health. London has missed several games due to injury, but all signs indicate he is ready for the final stretch of the season.

Although the NFL’s official site listed the talented wide receiver as questionable for the game against the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport reported on X that he is expected to be available along with the rest of his teammates.

What injury is Drake London dealing with?

Drake London is expected to return to the lineup today against the Cardinals after missing four consecutive games due to a PCL sprain in his left knee sustained during Week 11 against the Panthers.

Drake London #5 of the Atlanta Falcons

Including a previous hip injury that sidelined him in Week 8, the star wideout has missed a total of five games this season. Despite the Falcons being eliminated from playoff contention, London is determined to finish the year on the field, reclamation his role as the team’s primary target for the final stretch.

London’s campaign in Atlanta

In his 2025 campaign with the Atlanta Falcons, Drake London has proven to be a highly efficient primary target, hauling in 60 receptions for 810 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns.

Maintaining a strong 13.5 average yards per catch, he has been a focal point of the offense in the 9 games he has played, consistently moving the chains and serving as a reliable red-zone threat.

Falcons’ final games

The Atlanta Falcons will conclude their 2025 season with a road game against the Arizona Cardinals, followed by two consecutive home matchups at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints.

