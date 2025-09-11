Dodgers announce disappointing update on Will Smith following victory over Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers have rejuvenated their momentum following their disappointing stretch last week, sweeping the Colorado Rockies and reclaiming their winning form. Yet, as they prepare for the postseason, the team received concerning news about Will Smith, a crucial player who had just returned from the injured list (IL).

After spending five days on the IL due to a hand injury, Smith was removed from the active roster just 15 minutes before the game against Rockies on Wednesday. Smith has suffered a setback with the same injury, and an official update is anticipated to determine the extent of his absence.

In his last appearance during Tuesday’s victory over the Rockies, Smith had a promising outing with four at-bats, recording one run, one hit, a double, and a strikeout. These performances were seen as encouraging by the fan base, but now concerns linger over his physical condition.

As the Dodgers remain hopeful that Smith’s injury is not severe, with the postseason on the horizon, fans are relieved to see the team returning to its dominant ways, distancing itself from previous lackluster performances as a unit.

Smith’s unexpected absence on Wednesday

In an unexpected turn of events, Dodgers’ head coach Dave Roberts disclosed that just minutes before Wednesday’s game, star player Smith experienced a recurrence of hand swelling, prompting a last-minute decision to rest him. Roberts altered the lineup nearly 15 minutes prior to the game’s commencement to accommodate this change.

“Fifteen minutes before the game, his hand started to swell up. We’ll manage him on the off day tomorrow with treatment, and then Friday we’ll make a decision if he plays. Not overly concerned, but we have to get that swelling under wraps,” Roberts explained to the media, expressing cautious optimism about Smith’s recovery.

Last-minute lineup change: Rortvedt steps in

In Smith’s stead, 27-year-old catcher Ben Rortvedt was thrust into action, marking his sixth appearance in the regular season for the Dodgers after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline. Rortvedt conveyed his readiness for the impromptu opportunity.

“Roberts gave me the call at 6:55 p.m., just ten minutes before the game. I was caught off guard, as it was right after I had taken a nap. But I quickly showered, stretched a bit, and got ready to go,” Rortvedt recounted to the media, detailing his swift transition from standby to starter.

