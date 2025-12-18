Trending topics:
Supercoppa Italiana

Where to watch Napoli vs AC Milan live for free in the USA: 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana

Napoli will face AC Milan in the 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal. Find out here the kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Fikayo Tomori of AC Milan
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesFikayo Tomori of AC Milan

Napoli and AC Milan are set to square off in the 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal. Fans in the USA can find here the broadcast and streaming details to stay tuned for every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Napoli vs AC Milan online in the US on Paramount+]

One of the marquee matchups on the Italian calendar brings together two of Serie A’s top performers, with a spot in the Supercoppa Italiana final at stake in what shapes as a high-stakes showdown. AC Milan enter after a draw with Sassuolo that saw them slip to second place, sitting one point behind Inter.

Napoli, meanwhile, arrive looking to bounce back following a loss to Udinese that left them two points off the pace. With both clubs boasting championship-level talent and plenty to prove on a neutral stage, this semifinal has all the ingredients of a tight, entertaining contest that fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Napoli vs AC Milan match be played?

Napoli will take on AC Milan in the 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal this Thursday, December 18. The match is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Noa Lang of Napoli – Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Noa Lang of Napoli – Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Napoli vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Napoli vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana game between Napoli and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
