Where to watch Napoli vs AC Milan live for free in the USA: 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana

Napoli and AC Milan are set to square off in the 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal. Fans in the USA can find here the broadcast and streaming details to stay tuned for every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

One of the marquee matchups on the Italian calendar brings together two of Serie A’s top performers, with a spot in the Supercoppa Italiana final at stake in what shapes as a high-stakes showdown. AC Milan enter after a draw with Sassuolo that saw them slip to second place, sitting one point behind Inter.

Napoli, meanwhile, arrive looking to bounce back following a loss to Udinese that left them two points off the pace. With both clubs boasting championship-level talent and plenty to prove on a neutral stage, this semifinal has all the ingredients of a tight, entertaining contest that fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Napoli vs AC Milan match be played?

Napoli will take on AC Milan in the 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana semifinal this Thursday, December 18. The match is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Noa Lang of Napoli – Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Napoli vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Napoli vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2025/2026 Supercoppa Italiana game between Napoli and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Paramount+.