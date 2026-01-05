Trending topics:
MLB

Phillies Rumors: Team reportedly targets NL Central outfielder to bolster roster

The Philadelphia Phillies have been generating significant buzz this offseason with their strategic acquisitions. Now, they have an opportunity to further bolster their roster by adding a player from an NL Central team.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Rob Thomson of the Phillies stands on the field for the National Anthem.
© Chris Coduto/Getty ImagesRob Thomson of the Phillies stands on the field for the National Anthem.

In what promises to be an exciting offseason, multiple players in free agency are poised to join new teams. The Philadelphia Phillies have already made significant acquisitions and are now reportedly considering further reinforcements from a National League Central team.

According to The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal, the Phillies are eyeing former Kansas City Royals outfielder Randal Grichuk for the next season. “The Phillies could use a right-handed bat to platoon in left field with Brandon Marsh, and Randal Grichuk is among those in whom they are showing interest,” Rosenthal reported.

The Phillies are keen on bolstering their roster, and adding Grichuk could strengthen one of the weaker parts of their lineup. Grichuk would likely complement manager Rob Thomson’s game plan as the team aims for a robust competition next season and recently announced a new addition to the roster that could help to bring Bo Bichette.

Advertisement

By potentially adding Grichuk, the Phillies continue their offseason strategy to fortify their squad. With aspirations of clinching a World Series title, such moves are pivotal steps toward achieving that ultimate goal.

Randal Grichuk looks on

Randal Grichuk #15 of the Kansas City Royals at bat.

Advertisement

Grichuk’s career numbers

Grichuk, who was traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Royals last season, is set to enter his 13th MLB season in 2026. Throughout his career, he’s put up impressive numbers with various teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Diamondbacks, and the Royals.

MLB Rumors: Phillies join NY Yankees, Red Sox, and Cubs in race for All-Star still in free agency

see also

MLB Rumors: Phillies join NY Yankees, Red Sox, and Cubs in race for All-Star still in free agency

Here are his career statistics:

  • Games (G): 1,361
  • Batting Average (AVG): .251
  • Home Runs (HR): 212
  • Runs Batted In (RBI): 629
  • Hits: 1,126
  • OPS: .763
  • WAR: 14.0
Advertisement

Phillies’ offseason additions to the major league roster

The Phillies have made waves this offseason with notable additions, including the re-signing of Kyle Schwarber. Here is a rundown of the significant acquisitions so far:

  • Kyle Schwarber, DH/LF: 5 years, $150M
  • Brad Keller, SP/RP: 2 years, $22M
  • Adolis Garcia, RF: 1 year, $10M
  • Zach Pop, RP: 1 year
Advertisement

Survey

Could Grichuk help the Phillies in case of playing with them next season?

already voted 0 people

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Phillies News: Philadelphia announces new addition from the AL East that could help bringing Bo Bichette
MLB

Phillies News: Philadelphia announces new addition from the AL East that could help bringing Bo Bichette

MLB Rumors: Phillies join NY Yankees, Red Sox, and Cubs in race for All-Star still in free agency
MLB

MLB Rumors: Phillies join NY Yankees, Red Sox, and Cubs in race for All-Star still in free agency

Bo Bichette’s projected contract draws different numbers amid NY Yankees, Phillies, and other teams’ interest
MLB

Bo Bichette’s projected contract draws different numbers amid NY Yankees, Phillies, and other teams’ interest

NY Mets News: Team signs former AL East reliever, bolstering bullpen depth
MLB

NY Mets News: Team signs former AL East reliever, bolstering bullpen depth

Better Collective Logo