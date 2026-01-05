Phillies Rumors: Team reportedly targets NL Central outfielder to bolster roster

In what promises to be an exciting offseason, multiple players in free agency are poised to join new teams. The Philadelphia Phillies have already made significant acquisitions and are now reportedly considering further reinforcements from a National League Central team.

According to The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal, the Phillies are eyeing former Kansas City Royals outfielder Randal Grichuk for the next season. “The Phillies could use a right-handed bat to platoon in left field with Brandon Marsh, and Randal Grichuk is among those in whom they are showing interest,” Rosenthal reported.

The Phillies are keen on bolstering their roster, and adding Grichuk could strengthen one of the weaker parts of their lineup. Grichuk would likely complement manager Rob Thomson’s game plan as the team aims for a robust competition next season and recently announced a new addition to the roster that could help to bring Bo Bichette.

By potentially adding Grichuk, the Phillies continue their offseason strategy to fortify their squad. With aspirations of clinching a World Series title, such moves are pivotal steps toward achieving that ultimate goal.

Randal Grichuk #15 of the Kansas City Royals at bat.

Grichuk’s career numbers

Grichuk, who was traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Royals last season, is set to enter his 13th MLB season in 2026. Throughout his career, he’s put up impressive numbers with various teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Diamondbacks, and the Royals.

Here are his career statistics:

Games (G): 1,361

Batting Average (AVG): .251

Home Runs (HR): 212

Runs Batted In (RBI): 629

Hits: 1,126

OPS: .763

WAR: 14.0

Phillies’ offseason additions to the major league roster

The Phillies have made waves this offseason with notable additions, including the re-signing of Kyle Schwarber. Here is a rundown of the significant acquisitions so far:

Kyle Schwarber, DH/LF: 5 years, $150M

Brad Keller, SP/RP: 2 years, $22M

Adolis Garcia, RF: 1 year, $10M

Zach Pop, RP: 1 year

